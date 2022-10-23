VfL Bochum - 1. FC Union Berlin

Bundesliga / Matchday 11
Vonovia Ruhrstadion / 23.10.2022
VfL Bochum
Not started
-
-
1. FC Union Berlin
Lineups

VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-5-1
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

VfL Bochum

1. FC Union Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1072123
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1155120
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1154219
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
1161419
5
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
1153318
18
VfL BochumBOC
101184
