VfL Bochum - Borussia M’gladbach

Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Vonovia Ruhrstadion / 08.11.2022
VfL Bochum
Not started
-
-
Borussia M’gladbach
Lineups

VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-3-3
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
Borussia M’gladbach logo
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

VfL Bochum

Borussia M’gladbach

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1384128
2
SC FreiburgSCF
1383227
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1382326
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
1381425
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1372423
8
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
1354419
17
VfL BochumBOC
1321107
Latest news

Bundesliga

Musiala and Choupo-Moting lift Bayern to scrappy win at Hertha

05/11/2022 at 17:07

Bundesliga

Bellingham on target as Dortmund win on the road at Eintracht Frankfurt

29/10/2022 at 18:45

