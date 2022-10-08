VfL Bochum - Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga / Matchday 9
Vonovia Ruhrstadion / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-bochum/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Bochum
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-frankfurt/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Frankfurt
Lineups

VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-5-1
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

VfL Bochum

Eintracht Frankfurt

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
852117
2
SC FreiburgSCF
852117
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
843115
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
850315
5
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
842214
6
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
842214
18
VfL BochumBOC
80171
