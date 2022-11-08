VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Volkswagen Arena / 08.11.2022
VfL Wolfsburg
Not started
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
Lineups

VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-5-1
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

VfL Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1384128
2
SC FreiburgSCF
1383227
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1382326
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
1381425
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1372423
11
VfL WolfsburgWOB
1345417
Latest news

Bundesliga

Musiala and Choupo-Moting lift Bayern to scrappy win at Hertha

05/11/2022 at 17:07

Bundesliga

Bellingham on target as Dortmund win on the road at Eintracht Frankfurt

29/10/2022 at 18:45

