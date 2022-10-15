VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia M’gladbach

Bundesliga / Matchday 10
Volkswagen Arena / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-wolfsburg/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Wolfsburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-monchengladbach/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia M’gladbach
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-5-1
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-3-3
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-5-1
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia M’gladbach logo
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

VfL Wolfsburg

Borussia M’gladbach

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
962120
2
SC FreiburgSCF
953118
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
944116
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
951316
5
Werder BremenSVW
943215
6
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
943215
13
VfL WolfsburgWOB
92349
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Modeste nets dramatic late goal as BVB snatch point against Bayern in Der Klassiker

08/10/2022 at 22:21

Bundesliga

Mane breaks drought as Bayern hit four past Leverkusen to get back on track

30/09/2022 at 20:44

Related matches

FC Schalke 04
-
-
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
19:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
15/10
Werder Bremen
-
-
1. FSV Mainz 05
15/10
VfB Stuttgart
-
-
VfL Bochum
15/10

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia M’gladbach with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia M’gladbach news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.