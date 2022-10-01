VfL Wolfsburg - VfB Stuttgart

Bundesliga / Matchday 8
Volkswagen Arena / 01.10.2022
VfL Wolfsburg
Not started
-
-
VfB Stuttgart
Lineups

VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-3-3
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
VfB Stuttgart logo
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

VfL Wolfsburg

VfB Stuttgart

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
752017
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
750215
3
SC FreiburgSCF
742114
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
741213
5
FC Bayern MunichFCB
733112
16
VfB StuttgartVFB
70525
17
VfL WolfsburgWOB
71245
