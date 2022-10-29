VfL Wolfsburg - VfL Bochum

Bundesliga / Matchday 12
Volkswagen Arena / 29.10.2022
VfL Wolfsburg
Not started
-
-
VfL Bochum
Lineups

VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-3-3
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-2-1-3
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-3-3
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Bochum

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1172223
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1164122
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1163221
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1162320
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
1161419
14
VfL WolfsburgWOB
1125411
17
VfL BochumBOC
112187
Latest news

Bundesliga

Musiala on target as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim and close gap on leaders

22/10/2022 at 15:33

Bundesliga

Bellingham scores twice as Dortmund thrash Stuttgart

22/10/2022 at 16:03

