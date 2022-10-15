Werder Bremen - 1. FSV Mainz 05

Bundesliga / Matchday 10
wohninvest Weserstadion / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fsv-mainz-05/teamcenter.shtml
1. FSV Mainz 05
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-5-2
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
1. FSV Mainz 05 logo
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Werder Bremen

1. FSV Mainz 05

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
962120
2
SC FreiburgSCF
953118
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
944116
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
951316
5
Werder BremenSVW
943215
12
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
933312
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Modeste nets dramatic late goal as BVB snatch point against Bayern in Der Klassiker

08/10/2022 at 22:21

Bundesliga

Mane breaks drought as Bayern hit four past Leverkusen to get back on track

30/09/2022 at 20:44

Related matches

FC Schalke 04
-
-
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
19:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
15/10
VfL Wolfsburg
-
-
Borussia M’gladbach
15/10
VfB Stuttgart
-
-
VfL Bochum
15/10

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Werder Bremen and 1. FSV Mainz 05 with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Werder Bremen and 1. FSV Mainz 05 news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.