Werder Bremen - Borussia M’gladbach

Bundesliga / Matchday 8
wohninvest Weserstadion / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-monchengladbach/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia M’gladbach
Lineups

Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-5-1
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
Borussia M’gladbach logo
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Werder Bremen

Borussia M’gladbach

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
752017
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
750215
3
SC FreiburgSCF
742114
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
741213
5
FC Bayern MunichFCB
733112
6
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
733112
10
Werder BremenSVW
72329
Latest news

Bundesliga

Mr Happy or Nagger-in-chief? What must Nagelsmann do to stop the rot at Bayern?

a day ago

Bundesliga

Bayern stunned by Augsburg as rotten Bundesliga form continues

17/09/2022 at 16:37

