Werder Bremen - FC Augsburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 6
wohninvest Weserstadion / 09.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-augsburg/teamcenter.shtml
FC Augsburg
Lineups

Werder Bremen
3-5-2
FC Augsburg
3-5-2
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
FC Augsburg
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Werder Bremen
FC Augsburg
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Werder Bremen

FC Augsburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC FreiburgSCF
540112
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
540112
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
532011
4
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
532011
5
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
531110
8
Werder BremenSVW
52218
16
FC AugsburgFCA
51043
Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund nick narrow win over Hoffenheim to go top thanks to Reus strike

02/09/2022 at 20:58

Bundesliga

Sane strikes late to rescue point for Bayern and maintain unbeaten start

27/08/2022 at 18:39

