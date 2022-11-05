Werder Bremen - FC Schalke 04

Bundesliga / Matchday 13
wohninvest Weserstadion / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/schalke-04/teamcenter.shtml
FC Schalke 04
Lineups

Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
FC Schalke 04 logo
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Werder Bremen

FC Schalke 04

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1282226
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1274125
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1273224
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
1271422
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1262420
8
Werder BremenSVW
1253418
18
FC Schalke 04S04
121386
