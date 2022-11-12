Werder Bremen - RB Leipzig

Bundesliga / Matchday 15
wohninvest Weserstadion / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Lineups

Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Werder Bremen

RB Leipzig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1494131
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1483327
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1483327
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1482426
5
RB LeipzigRBL
1474325
7
Werder BremenSVW
1463521
Latest news

Bundesliga

Gnabry hits hat-trick as Bayern put six past Werder Bremen

09/11/2022 at 08:14

Bundesliga

Dortmund downed by Wolfsburg as away day troubles continue

08/11/2022 at 20:14

