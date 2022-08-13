Werder Bremen - VfB Stuttgart

Bundesliga / Matchday 2
wohninvest Weserstadion / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfb-stuttgart/teamcenter.shtml
VfB Stuttgart
Lineups

Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-5-2
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
VfB Stuttgart logo
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Werder Bremen

VfB Stuttgart

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
11003
2
SC FreiburgSCF
11003
3
1. FC KölnKOE
11003
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
11003
3
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
11003
8
Werder BremenSVW
10101
10
VfB StuttgartVFB
10101
Latest news

Bundesliga

Reus strikes to give Dortmund win over Leverkusen in opener

07/08/2022 at 12:53

Bundesliga

Mane scores on his Bundesliga debut as Bayern hit six past Frankfurt in opener

05/08/2022 at 23:11

