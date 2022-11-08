Borussia Dortmund’s three-match winning streak in the Bundesliga came to an abrupt end as they went down 2-0 to VfL Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena.

Niko Kovac’s Wolfsburg side, who were playing their last home game before the start of the upcoming month-long break, came out with intent and stunned Dortmund by taking the lead after just six minutes.

The visitors failed to deal with Maximilian Arnold’s corner, and Micky van de Ven was there at the back post to nod the ball home from inside the six-yard box to score his first Bundesliga goal and give the Wolves an early advantage.

Die Schwartzgelben recovered from their lacklustre start to the game and began to create some big chances of their own, with their best coming with the last kick of the first half as Niklas Sule’s effort came crashing back off the foot of the post.

Dortmund’s attempts at trying to chase the game proved to be in vain, however, as Wolfsburg captalised on another BVB mistake late on in stoppage time to seal a deserved win.

Julian Brandt’s slip gave possession away to the home side, and Patrick Wimmer’s low cross was tapped in from close range by Lucas Nmecha in the 91st minute, as the Wolves sealed their first win over Dortmund in 15 matches and moved up into the top half of the table.

