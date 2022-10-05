Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has landed his first senior role in management after being confirmed as the new Bayer Leverkusen boss on Wednesday afternoon.

Alonso, 40, was part of the Spain team that won the World Cup in 2010 and is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

Since his retirement he has worked with Real Madrid's youth team and, until recently, as the B team manager for his boyhood club Real Sociedad.

He now takes over a struggling Leverkusen side who sit 17th in the table, with Gerardo Seoane fired for poor results after leading the team to a third-place finish last term.

"I know Leverkusen as an excellent club from my time in Germany," said Alonso, who played with Bayern from 2014 to 2017 after leaving Real Madrid.

"Leverkusen has always had great players, I also see a lot of quality in the current squad. This task excites me a lot.

"In my discussions with the club it quickly became clear that, despite the currently difficult situation, ambitious goals are still being pursued in principle."

Leverkusen have taken just five points from eight games in the Bundesliga and lost in the first round of the German Cup to third-tier Elversberg.

In the Champions League they have taken three points from three Group B games.

Alonso made 114 appearances for Spain and won the Champions League with Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said: "With Xabi Alonso, we have signed a coach who was an absolute world-class professional as a player, an intelligent strategist and extremely successful in no less than three of the most demanding European leagues."

