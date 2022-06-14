Vincent Kompany has returned to English football after being confirmed as the new Burnley manager.

The former Manchester City captain arrives at Turf Moor following a three-year spell managing R.S.C Anderlecht in his native Belgium.

He arrived at Lotto Park as a player-manager in 2019, before hanging up his boots a year later to focus on the full-time job of coaching the team.

Kompany helped the club to a fourth-place finish during his first full season in charge, and improved on that in the following campaign, as he led a youthful squad to a third-place finish and a place in the Belgian Cup final.

“Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” said Kompany in a statement on the Burnley website . “I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

I’ve been impressed by the Board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley Football Club,” added chairman Alan Pace.

“Vincent is a proven leader and I’ve been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the Club back to the Premier League.

“Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium’s biggest teams back to European football and a Cup Final last season and we’ve been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the Club.”

The 36-year-old will be eager to build on his stellar success in English football, after skippering City to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four EFL Cups.

His achievements at international level are also impressive, earning 89 caps for Belgium and leading his nation to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

Kompany replaces Mike Jackson in the hotseat, who took caretaker charge of the side following the sacking of Sean Dyche in April.

Burnley are now preparing for life back in Championship after six consecutive seasons of Premier League football.

They will find out their first opponents in the second tier when the fixtures are released on June 23.

