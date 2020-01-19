Burnley fight back to sink Leicester

Sean Dyche's Burnley failed to score a first-half goal for an 11th successive league game, and their problems worsened when midfielder Harvey Barnes put the visitors ahead with a stunning solo effort in the 33rd minute.

The hosts responded after the interval with striker Chris Wood scoring the equaliser from a rebound after Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved a header from Ben Mee.

Leicester, third in the standings, had an opportunity to reclaim the lead when Mee brought down Barnes in the box but Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope made a spectacular save to deny Jamie Vardy's penalty.

The turnaround was complete when Ashley Westwood scored with 11 minutes remaining to earn Burnley all three points, lifting them to 14th place in the table. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)