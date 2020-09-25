The 31-year-old made 223 appearances for Brighton after arriving from Charlton Athletic in 2014 and helped them win promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

"I'm very happy. It's probably taken a few more years than expected but I'm happy to get it over the line this week and finally become a Burnley player," Stephens said in a statement on the Burnley website.

"I'm coming back to a Premier League club that's done well in recent years in this league and I'm excited for that challenge."

Burnley face Southampton on Saturday. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

