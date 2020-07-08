Burnley push West Ham back into danger

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - West Ham United's hopes of climbing clear of the Premier League relegation zone suffered a blow as a Jay Rodriguez header gave Burnley a 1-0 win at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

The Hammers are in 16th place on 31 points, just four points above 17th-placed Aston Villa who have a game in hand.

The winner came in the 38th minute when Charlie Taylor whipped in a cross from the left and Rodriguez's glancing header flew in off the underside of the crossbar.

Michail Antonio missed a great chance to level moments later when he found himself one-on-one with Nick Pope but struck the outside of the post.

Sean Dyche's Burnley, who are in ninth place on 49 points, had an effort from substitute Chris Wood ruled out in the 76th minute for offside and held on to pick up their third win in their last four games.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)

