Burnley rue missed chances in Arsenal stalemate

Jay Rodriguez and Jeff Hendrick missed golden chances for Burney to win a match they dominated for large stretches.

Arsenal started brightly and the returning Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have put them in front when he got round the back of Burnley to collect a through ball from David Luiz but sent his shot wide.

The Clarets looked the more determined, however, and with Dwight McNeil causing trouble down the left flank, they caused Arsenal plenty of problems after the break.

Hendrick headed wide a McNeil cross from a great position and Rodriguez blasted against the underside of the bar from close range after more good work from the Burnley winger.

The result left both sides on 31 points with Arsenal in 10th place, ahead of Burnley on goal difference. The Gunners have won one of their seven league matches since Arteta took charge following the dismissal of Unai Emery. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)