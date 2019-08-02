Burnley sign goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell from Leeds United

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported it was around 2.5 million pounds ($3.03 million), with the 22-year-old signing a four-year deal with an option for another year.

Peacock-Farrell's transfer follows the departure of goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who signed for Aston Villa on Thursday in a deal worth eight million pounds.

"I'm really happy to be here. A Premier League club is what you dream of when you are starting out in football and to say I've signed for Burnley is a massive honour," Peacock-Farrell said in a statement.

However, Peacock-Farrell will have to compete with Nick Pope and the experienced Joe Hart -- both England internationals -- for a spot in the starting lineup.

"There's massive competition here, but it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," Peacock-Farrell added. "The goalkeepers here are really good and two of them are England internationals. There's something going on here that must be right."

The club also signed former England youth international Adam Phillips after a successful trial, with the midfielder signing a one-year deal.

The two are Burnley's fifth and sixth recruits of the close season after the club signed left back Erik Pieters, right back Joel Senior, forward Jay Rodriguez and right back Ryan Cooney (on loan).

Burnley, who finished 15th last season, begin the new campaign on Aug. 10 when they host Southampton.

