Burnley boss Sean Dyche says central defender Ben Mee is fit to play against Brighton on Friday in their Premier League match.

The 31-year-old has not played since sustaining a thigh injury in June.

"He has a chance, he is feeling pretty good, certainly injury-free. He is clear," Dyche told a pre-match news conference.

Burnley are bottom of the table with one point from six games, while Brighton are 16th with five points.

Dyche said defender Phil Bardsley was also available after missing three games due to a positive test for COVID-19.

"We are still going to be missing Jack Cork (ankle) - he's making progress but it is a longer situation," Dyche added.

"Erik Pieters will not be available and Johann (Berg Gudmundsson) has got a chance, we'll have to make a decision with him.

"There are a couple of others with minor stuff, but we are starting to get back to the squad that I know we have got and a squad that is capable and beginning to get more positive as the weeks go by."

