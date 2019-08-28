WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

RIP football

It’s a question at the heart of The Hunger Games: can something brutal be glamorised into entertainment? Will the tributes, plucked heartlessly from their families, die or can they beat the odds and survive? Either is fine, so long as it’s entertaining.

Football appears to be heading down the same path.

Tuesday was a desperately dark day for the sport. Bury expelled from EFL, Bolton given extension as deadline passes, leaving League One with 23 teams for the rest of the season. Bolton Wanderers may yet make that 22, with their own D-Day arriving in 14 days as all hope hinges on a prospective takeover by Football Ventures (White) Limited.

And yet it didn’t feel like the collapse of 134 years of history. Sky Sports News counted down their final seconds with a distasteful ticker, ramping up the misery as the deadline loomed closer, each twist announced as though the fate of an entire town was not at stake. Social media, while full of sadness, was also awash with gloating. 'Dead and Bury’d' appeared prominently under the Football League’s tweet confirming the end, as did a collection of celebration GIFs.

What chance did Bury have when their owner bought the club for £1? A man who the EFL later admitted had not been put through the usual process of due diligence, a man who appeared on national radio to say he didn’t even know there was a football club in the town.

Football is dying. The current model of almost unlimited wealth for the elite, comparative pennies for the rest, leaves all clubs with a horrible mission: kill or be killed. If the lure of a £200m windfall is just two steps up the football pyramid, of course it’s going to be tempting to take financial risks. Prospective owners will salivate at the potential riches and care little for the club and fans that have bonded through the years. Sometimes these gambles are successful. Other times they are not. Occasionally, it's terminal.

Bury might be the first team to drop out of the EFL since 1992 but don’t be fooled, this is just the beginning. Even if Bolton survive, another team will take their place on the merry-go-round of extinction as stories of delayed wages and financial trouble lurk nearby. It's time for the authorities to make a decision: address the embarrassing gap in football or crack open the popcorn and watch it all burn.

Oi Barca, just sign Neymar

Is there a saga more unappealing that Barcelona’s pursuit of Neymar? Everyone knows how it ends, that no matter how many times ‘Real Madrid enter the frame’ and ‘United plotting January move’ are written, the Brazilian will be doing a few keepie-uppies in the Camp Nou come September.

The latest update? The clubs held four hours of talks on Tuesday afternoon, with Barcelona finally making a concrete offer with conflicting reports claiming it’s either a lump £153 million or a smaller pot plus Ousmane Dembele. Frankly, we don’t care. Just get it done.

Cup proves a welcome distraction

A thrilling (read: mildly interesting) helping of Carabao Cup action saw a host of interesting storylines:

Jack Butland walloping home the winning penalty for Stoke City against Leeds United

League Two outfit Colchester knocking out Crystal Palace on penalties. Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend played all 90 minutes

Crawley, also of League Two fame, beating Norwich 1-0

But it had nothing on the big story: Grimsby’s match with Macclesfield Town was abandoned due to the maddest of downpours...

‘I’m not a raver’, insists Dyche

" I wasn't in the mosh pit, I wasn't even heading towards the mosh pit "

Amid all the doom and gloom, a gem of a story has emerged from Reading Festival after Burnley boss Sean Dyche was accused of getting amongst it. Quite why people care is beyond us, especially as Burnley earned a commendable point against Wolves the following day, but it did lead to Dyche setting out his claim to a future career in music journalism:

Because why wouldn’t you keep reporting while a sprinkler is covering you with watery goodness?

Four girls. Five cups. And Ray Parlour.

This cartoon from The Guardian's David Squires sums up the demise of Bury and Bolton far better than we could. So on reflection, we probably should have just linked out to it straight away.

Ajax bid to reach the Champions League group stages against Apoel Nicosia (0-0 on aggregate), Newcastle host Leicester in the Carabao Cup and, yes it's the big one, Longridge Town meet Charnock Richard in the FA Cup qualifying preliminary round.

