Bury's fourth game suspended as EFL seek clarity on debt settlement plan

Bury's first two league fixtures against Milton Keynes Dons and Accrington Stanley and their League Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday had already been suspended and now they will not be playing Gillingham as scheduled on Saturday.

The club was served a notice of withdrawal of its EFL membership last month and a deadline of Aug. 23 is still in place.

"The EFL Board has suspended Bury FC's fixture with Gillingham on Saturday 17 August 2019 as it has not received the outstanding evidence required by today's 9 am deadline," the EFL said in a statement.

"Clarity is still required on plans to meet the club's commitments to football creditors, payment to unsecured creditors as part of the Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), alongside source and sufficiency of funding for season 2019-20.

"As a result of the necessary evidence not being made available, the fixture has been suspended in accordance with EFL Regulation 28.2 and is the club's fourth game of the season not to take place as originally scheduled."

The EFL also said they would take a call on Thursday on whether to suspend Bury's next fixture away at Rotherham United on Aug. 20. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)