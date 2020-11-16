A medical report sent out by the Spanish soccer federation on Monday said Busquets had sprained his left knee and although the injury was described as "mild", he has been advised to miss the game.

Barcelona's Busquets, 32, is also a doubt for his side's crucial La Liga match away to Atletico Madrid on Saturday, deepening the Catalans' injury woes after losing forward Ansu Fati for four months to a serious knee injury.

Spain must beat Group A4 leaders Germany to progress to the final four of the Nations League. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

