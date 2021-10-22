Football

Cafu: Neymar criticised at PSG and Brazil because he is 'one of the best' players in the world

Cafu: "All great players suffer criticism. Neymar is criticised because he is one of the best players in the world. If he was an average player, he would not be criticised. We hope that Neymar is 100 per cent fit at the World Cup. He is a player that the national team miss when he is not there - as well as the football world. He's a player that we have a deep faith in. We know Neymar's potential."

00:01:28, an hour ago