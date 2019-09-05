Reports in Brazil claim Danilo, aged 30, was playing football at his family home in Barueri, Sao Paulo, before being rushed to hospital.

Cafu’s former clubs, including Roma and AC Milan, both posted messages of condolence on Twitter.

Sao Paulo, where Cafu began his career, posted: "Sao Paulo Football Club deeply regrets the death of Danilo, are of Cafu. The club sympathises and wishes the tri-color idol and his family and friends strength."

Cafu played 142 times for Brazil, captaining the nation to World Cup glory in 2002 having also won the tournament in 1994.

The former full-back won Serie A with Roma and later on AC Milan, where he also lifted the Champions League.