Ronaldo turned in Juan Cuadrado's cross from close range in the 15th minute to claim his sixth league goal of the season. He also hit the post and saw a free kick saved before halftime but was taken off in the second half after appearing to hurt his ankle.

Lazio dominated the second half without offering much of a threat until Joaquin Correa weaved into the area and Caicedo, scorer of a 98th-minute winner against Torino one week ago, levelled with a shot on the turn in the fourth minute of added time.

Juventus have 13 points from seven games, three behind leaders AC Milan who host Verona later on Sunday. Lazio have 11 points. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

