Deportes Iquique
Finished
0
2
-
2
0
23:30
02/02/20
Estadio Tierra de Campeones
Everton
Campeonato AFP PlanVital • Day 2
  • 2nd Half
  • Deportes Iquique
  • Everton
  • Rubio
    88'
  • Rodrigo Echeverría
    78'
  • Gonzalez
    75'
  • SaavedraSalinas
    71'
  • Rubio
    70'
  • MadridLobos
    67'
  • PolGonzalez
    60'
  • SilvaDiaz
    46'
  • Castillo AracenaLorenzetti
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Deportes Iquique
  • Everton
  • ZúñigaCubillos
    45'
  • Ramos (P)
    38'
  • Velasquez
    37'
  • Ramos
    24'
  • Silva
    19'
  • Ramos
    3'
avant-match

LIVE
Deportes Iquique - Everton
Campeonato AFP PlanVital - 2 February 2020

Campeonato AFP PlanVital – Follow the Football match between Deportes Iquique and Everton live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:30 on 2 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jaime Vera or Javier Torrente? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Deportes Iquique and Everton? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Deportes Iquique vs Everton. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
