Everton
Finished
0
1
-
0
1
01:00
21/10/21
Estadio Sausalito
Huachipato
    Campeonato AFP PlanVital • Day 27
    • 2nd Half
    • Everton
    • Huachipato
    • Camilo RodríguezBravo
      82'
    • PobleteNequecaur
      82'
    • CuevasBaeza Martinez
      82'
    • Gazzolo
      79'
    • PalmezanoUrzúa
      70'
    • Gazzolo
      63'
    • CeratoMadrid
      62'
    • Camilo Rodríguez
      58'
    • 1st Half
    • Everton
    • Huachipato
    • TapiaMontes Calderini
      45'
    • Tapia
      44'
    • Palmezano
      34'
    • Cerato
      32'
    • Barroso
      19'
