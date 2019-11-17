LIVE

Coquimbo Unido - O'Higgins

Campeonato AFP PlanVital - 17 November 2019

Campeonato AFP PlanVital – Follow the Football match between Coquimbo Unido and O'Higgins live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:15 on 17 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Patricio Graff or Marco Figueroa? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Coquimbo Unido and O'Higgins? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Coquimbo Unido vs O'Higgins. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

