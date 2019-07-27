LIVE

Coquimbo Unido - Universidad de Concepción

Campeonato AFP PlanVital - 27 July 2019

Campeonato AFP PlanVital – Follow the Football match between Coquimbo Unido and Universidad de Concepción live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 27 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Patricio Graff or Francisco Bozán? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Coquimbo Unido and Universidad de Concepción? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Coquimbo Unido vs Universidad de Concepción. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

