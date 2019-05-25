LIVE

Deportes Antofagasta - Unión La Calera

Campeonato AFP PlanVital - 25 May 2019

Campeonato AFP PlanVital – Follow the Football match between Deportes Antofagasta and Unión La Calera live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 25 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

