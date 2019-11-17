LIVE

Deportes Iquique - Huachipato

Campeonato AFP PlanVital - 17 November 2019

Campeonato AFP PlanVital – Follow the Football match between Deportes Iquique and Huachipato live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 17 November 2019.

