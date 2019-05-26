LIVE

Boston River - Cerro Largo

Campeonato Uruguayo - 26 May 2019

Campeonato Uruguayo – Follow the Football match between Boston River and Cerro Largo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 26 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gastón Machado or Danielo Núñez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Boston River and Cerro Largo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Boston River vs Cerro Largo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

