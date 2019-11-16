LIVE

Danubio - Liverpool

Campeonato Uruguayo - 16 November 2019

Campeonato Uruguayo – Follow the Football match between Danubio and Liverpool live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mauricio Larriera or Paulo Pezzolano? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Danubio and Liverpool? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Danubio vs Liverpool. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

