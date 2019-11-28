Fénix
    -
    20:00
    28/11/19
    Estadio Parque Capurro
    Defensor Sporting
      Campeonato Uruguayo • Clausura - Day 14
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Fénix - Defensor Sporting
      Campeonato Uruguayo - 28 November 2019

      Campeonato Uruguayo – Follow the Football match between Fénix and Defensor Sporting live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 28 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Juan Ramon Carrasco or Ignacio Risso? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Fénix and Defensor Sporting? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Fénix vs Defensor Sporting. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment