LIVE

Fénix - Progreso

Campeonato Uruguayo - 16 November 2019

Campeonato Uruguayo – Follow the Football match between Fénix and Progreso live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Juan Ramon Carrasco or Leonel Rocco? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Fénix and Progreso? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Fénix vs Progreso. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

