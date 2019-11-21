LIVE

Progreso - Cerro Largo

Campeonato Uruguayo - 21 November 2019

Campeonato Uruguayo – Follow the Football match between Progreso and Cerro Largo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 21 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Leonel Rocco or Danielo Núñez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Progreso and Cerro Largo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Progreso vs Cerro Largo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

