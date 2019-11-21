LIVE

Wanderers - Danubio

Campeonato Uruguayo - 21 November 2019

Campeonato Uruguayo – Follow the Football match between Wanderers and Danubio live with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 21 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Alfredo Arias or Mauricio Larriera? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Wanderers and Danubio? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Wanderers vs Danubio. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

