Wanderers - Progreso

Follow the Campeonato Uruguayo live Football match between Wanderers and Progreso with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:15 on 21 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Daniel Carreño or Maximiliano Viera? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Wanderers and Progreso news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Wanderers and Progreso. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

