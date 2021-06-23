Cerrito - Boston River

Follow the Campeonato Uruguayo live Football match between Cerrito and Boston River with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:30 on 22 June 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Roland Marcenaro or Juan Tejera? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Cerrito and Boston River news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Cerrito and Boston River. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

