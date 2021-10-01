Deportivo Maldonado - Rentistas

Follow the Campeonato Uruguayo live Football match between Deportivo Maldonado and Rentistas with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Francisco Palladino or Martín Varini? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Deportivo Maldonado and Rentistas news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

