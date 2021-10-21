Peñarol
Finished
0
3
-
1
0
00:30
21/10/21
Estadio Campeón del Siglo
Montevideo City Torque
Campeonato Uruguayo • Clausura - Day 7
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Peñarol
  • Montevideo City Torque
  • Brun
    89'
  • Kagelmacher
    87'
  • RodríguezPérez Etchelar
    84'
  • ÁlvarezBentancourt
    84'
  • Teuten
    84'
  • CeppeliniGaitán
    82'
  • Fernández
    79'
  • CanobbioLaquintana
    78'
  • GarganoMusto
    77'
  • GonzálezPereira
    77'
  • PereiraGuzmán
    73'
  • MartinezZeballos
    73'
  • Canobbio
    70'
  • Álvarez
    64'
  • Torres
    55'
  • AlvarezCabrera
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Peñarol
  • Montevideo City Torque
  • Torres
    41'
  • González
    34'
avant-match

Peñarol - Montevideo City Torque

Follow the Campeonato Uruguayo live Football match between Peñarol and Montevideo City Torque with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 21 October 2021.
Catch the latest Peñarol and Montevideo City Torque news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
