Sud América
    1st Half
    0
    -
    0
    15:00
    21/10/21
    Estadio Jardines del Hipódromo
    Cerro Largo
      Campeonato Uruguayo • Clausura - Day 7
      Knockout stages
      • 1st Half
      • Sud América
      • Cerro Largo
      • Brasil
        41'
      • BaranRodriguez
        29'
      • Cayetano
        21'
      • Etchebarne
        15'
      • Cayetano
        11'
      • Martinez
        10'
      avant-match

      Sud América - Cerro Largo

      Follow the Campeonato Uruguayo live Football match between Sud América and Cerro Largo with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 21 October 2021.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Luis López or Danielo Núñez? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Catch the latest Sud América and Cerro Largo news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sud América and Cerro Largo. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.