Wanderers - Cerrito

Follow the Campeonato Uruguayo live Football match between Wanderers and Cerrito with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:15 on 29 June 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Daniel Carreño or Roland Marcenaro? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Wanderers and Cerrito news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

