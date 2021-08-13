FC Edmonton
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    0
    0
    02:00
    13/08/21
    Clarke Stadium
    Valour FC
      Canadian Premier League • Day 12
      Scores
      • 2nd Half
      • FC Edmonton
      • Valour FC
      • Kacher
        90'
      • AirdCaceres
        89'
      • ShomePorter
        81'
      • WarschewskiDurrans
        81'
      • DyerRea
        75'
      • FordycePena
        75'
      • RicciAkio
        75'
      • LevisBouka Moutou
        69'
      • GalhardoKacher
        69'
      • NajemGonzalez
        60'
      • MabussiEsua
        60'
      • Ohin
        60'
      • Soto
        53'
      • 1st Half
      • FC Edmonton
      • Valour FC
      • Fordyce
        45'
      • Gee
        38'
      • Ongaro
        30'
      • Dyer
        15'
      avant-match

      FC Edmonton - Valour FC

      Follow the Canadian Premier League live Football match between FC Edmonton and Valour FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 13 August 2021.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Alan Koch or Rob Gale? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Catch the latest FC Edmonton and Valour FC news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FC Edmonton and Valour FC. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.