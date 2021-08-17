Valour FC
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    2
    0
    01:00
    17/08/21
    IG Field
    Pacific FC
    Canadian Premier League • Day 13
    Scores
    • 2nd Half
    • Valour FC
    • Campbell
      90'
    • HeardDos Santos
      81'
    • PenaMikhael
      77'
    • HaynesDada-Luke
      74'
    • Campbell
      73'
    • DiazCampbell
      67'
    • PolisiHojabrpour
      67'
    • Haynes
      66'
    • Ohin
      64'
    • KacherRea
      61'
    • AkioUlloa
      61'
    • MacNaughton
      50'
    • 1st Half
    • Valour FC
    • Aparicio
      34'
    • Diaz
      29'
    • Pena
      27'
    • LevisGalhardo
      4'
    avant-match

    Valour FC - Pacific FC

    Follow the Canadian Premier League live Football match between Valour FC and Pacific FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 17 August 2021.
    Catch the latest Valour FC and Pacific FC news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
