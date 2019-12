Cardiff City appeal to CAS over verdict in Sala case

After signing for Cardiff for 15 million pounds ($19.25 million) in January, Sala was travelling there from the French club when his plane crashed in the English Channel.

The body of the 28-year-old Argentine striker was recovered nearly three weeks later after an underwater search found the wreckage.

In October, FIFA ordered Cardiff to play a six million-euro sum, relating to the first instalment of his transfer fee, to the French club.

"Cardiff City FC seeks to have the (decision) set aside and requests the CAS to declare that no amount shall be payable by Cardiff City FC to FC Nantes," said CAS in a statement.

CAS that a hearing was expected to take place in the spring of 2020 and a decision was not expected before June. Cardiff, playing in the English Premier League at the time, were relegated at the end of the season.

