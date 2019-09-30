After signing for Cardiff for 15 million euros in January, Sala was travelling there from the French club when his plane crashed in the English Channel.

"The FIFA Players' Status Committee established that Cardiff City FC must pay FC Nantes the sum of 6,000,000 euros, corresponding to the first instalment due in accordance with the transfer agreement," FIFA said in a statement.

Emiliano SalaGetty Images

FIFA began investigating Sala's transfer following a claim from the French club in February.